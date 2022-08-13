Woman, Her Son, Daughter Die Due To Electrocution In Chhattisgarh: Cops

They were declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital, the police official said. (Representational)

A woman and her 14-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter were electrocuted in Chhattisgarh's Bhaloda Bazar district on Saturday, a police official said.

The incident took place in Damakheda village at around 1:30 pm, the Simga police station official said.

"Kamleshwari Dewangan, her son Shesh and daughter Jaya came in contact with a live wire while putting clothes out to dry. The woman accidentally touched the wire and the two children were drawn in when they came to rescue their mother," he said.

All three were declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital, the official said.

