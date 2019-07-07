Woman Found Hanging Inside Well, Husband Charged For Alleged Dowry Death

The woman was found hanging inside a well at Durjanpura village in Rajasthan. (Representational)

A 21-year-old woman's body was found hanging inside a well at a village in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, police said on Sunday. She was married.

According to the complaint, the woman's husband, Nanuram Tanwar, had been allegedly torturing her for dowry ever since they got married two years ago, Ghatoli police station incharge Nainuram Meena said.

The woman, Kallibai Tanwar, was found hanging inside a well at Durjanpura village on Saturday morning. Police said it primarily appears that the woman, a resident of Bijaypur village in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district, had committed suicide, Nainuram Meena said.

The dead woman's father has alleged that when the dowry demands were not fulfilled, Nanuram Tanwar strangled her and hanged her body in the well, the officer said.

The accused has been charged for dowry death under Section 304 B of the Indian Penal Code and is yet to be arrested, Nainuram Meena said.

The woman's body has been handed over to her family and an investigation is underway, the deputy superintendent of police of Eklera circle said.

