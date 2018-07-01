Woman Doctor Assaulted By Family Of Pregnant Patient In Thane Hospital

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered today by Thane police.

A 38-year-old woman doctor was allegedly assaulted by four persons at the Government Civil Hospital in Thane yesterday night, police said.

A police official said that the four accused assaulted the woman gynaecologist after she objected to one of them recording the ward premises on a mobile phone.

The four persons were relatives of a pregnant woman who was admitted in the ward, police said.

A Thane Nagar police station official identified the four as Vicky Kadam, 32, Sagar Patil, 25, Digambar Kasbe, 26 and Mangesh Kiratkar, 30.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered today and three of the four accused were arrested, he said.

Digambar Kasbe, one of the four accused, is yet to be arrested and efforts were on to look for him, the official added.

