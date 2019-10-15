Woman Beaten To Death By Husband Over Petty Argument In Jammu And Kashmir

The woman was attacked by her husband with an iron rod during a heated argument on Monday night.

Cities | | Updated: October 15, 2019 15:22 IST
It is the second such incident in the Jammu region over the past three days. (Representational)


Jammu: 

A 51-year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death by her husband over some petty issue in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, the police said today. 

Koushalya Devi was attacked by her husband Sardar Singh with an iron rod during a heated argument at their residence in Balli Nallah village late Monday night, causing critical head injuries to her, a police official said.

Devi was rushed to a hospital where she succumbed to injuries, he said, adding Singh was arrested and a murder case was registered against him.

This was the second such incident in the Jammu region over the past three days.

Earlier on Sunday, a laboratory assistant at a government school allegedly stabbed his wife to death in the Gujjar Nagar area.



