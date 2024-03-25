UP Woman Beaten To Death During Fight Over Playing Sound Box: Police

The woman was brought to a local hospital for treatment, police said (Representational)

A 35-year-old woman was beaten to death with sticks over a dispute regarding playing the sound box in Govindpur village under Leelapur police station area in Pratapgarh district on Monday, police said.

The police have registered a case of murder against three accused, including the brother-in-law of the victim.

Additional Superintendent of Police (West) Sanjay Rai said that on Monday evening in Govindpur village under Leelapur police station area, in a dispute over playing of the sound box, the family members seriously injured Kalavati (35), the wife of Laxmikant Gautam, by beating her with sticks.

The woman was brought to a local hospital for treatment, where the doctors declared her dead.

On her husband's complaint, the police have registered a case of murder against the deceased's brother-in-law Shiv Prakash, his son Deepak and his wife, and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

