Woman Beaten To Death By Her In-Laws For Money In Jharkhand: Cops

A 22-year-old married woman was allegedly beaten to death by her in-laws reportedly for money in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Friday.

The in-laws of the woman are on the run after the incident, police said.

Police took the body in their custody and sent it to the sub-divisional hospital in Hussainabad for post-mortem.

The incident occurred at Daruwa village under Hussainabad police station area on Thursday night, said Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Pujya Prakash said.

The victim was identified as Romi Devi. She was married to Daruwa village resident Sanjit Singh on May 14, 2022, said the victim's father Birbal Singh.

In a police complaint, Mr Singh alleged that his daughter was tortured by her in-laws for more money. "At the time of marriage, her in-laws had taken Rs 8 lakh as dowry. But, they tortured my daughter seeking more money," the father alleged.

Romi's husband, her father-in-law Shankar Singh, mother-in-law Parwatiya Devi, one Manish Singh and Puja Devi have been made accused in the case, police said.

"All the accused are on the run and a search operation is on," the SDPO said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)