Woman Badly Burnt In Gas Cylinder Blast In Muzaffarnagar, UP

UP woman burnt in a gas cylinder explosion, says police

A woman was seriously burnt in a gas cylinder explosion in Khushipur village, the police said today.

According to police officer, Ram Mohan Sharma, the incident occurred when the victim, Shakila was cooking food at her home.

The fire triggered by the blast killed a buffalo and destroyed currency notes worth Rs 45000, the police officer added.



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.