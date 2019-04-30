Woman Badly Burnt In Gas Cylinder Blast In Muzaffarnagar, UP

Cities | | Updated: April 30, 2019 11:04 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Woman Badly Burnt In Gas Cylinder Blast In Muzaffarnagar, UP

UP woman burnt in a gas cylinder explosion, says police


Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh): 

A woman was seriously burnt in a gas cylinder explosion in Khushipur village, the police said today.

According to police officer, Ram Mohan Sharma, the incident occurred when the victim, Shakila was cooking food at her home.

The fire triggered by the blast killed a buffalo and destroyed currency notes worth Rs 45000, the police officer added.
 



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)


Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Uttar Pradesh newsgas cylinder blast

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Moon Moon SenBaghdadiCyclone FaniYetiMamata BanerjeeElections 2019Lok Sabha Election DatesLive NewsIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MoviesIPL TicketsElection Results

................................ Advertisement ................................