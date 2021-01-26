Woman Allegedly Shot Dead Over One-Sided Love Affair In Rajasthan: Police

"The accused is missing and a search is on," the police said. (Representational)

A 19-year-old woman was shot dead on Tuesday allegedly by her neighbour who was in one-sided love with her in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, the police said.

The incident occurred in Mukherjee Nagar where the victim, Ankita was watering plants on the terrace of her house.

The accused Sunil, whose house is in the backside of the victim's house, jumped onto the roof of her house and shot her dead, senior police official Ramkishan Yadav said.

Ankita was present in the house along with her sister while her parents, who are teachers, had gone to their respective schools when the incident took place.

"The accused is missing and a search is on," he said, adding that the body has been handed over to family members after a post-mortem.