Woman Allegedly Killed In A Running Train In Madhya Pradesh: Police

The police is further probing the incident. (Representational)

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly killed on a moving express train by assailants who slit her throat after an attempt of sexual assault in Sehore in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday night, police said.

The incident took place in Indore-Bilaspur train around 2 km before Sehore railway station and the victim identified as Muskan Hada died before the train arrived at the station, Sehore district's senior police official SS Chouhan told reporters.

"Passengers travelling in the train heard of some commotion in the running train. Suddenly, they saw a woman rushing towards them and before she could sit on a berth, fell down and collapsed," Mr Chouhan said.

"The victim's brother had called ''Dial-100'' police assistance number complaining that some people were trying to molest his sister travelling in the sleeper coach of Indore-Bilaspur train following which few policemen reached the station to look into the problem," Mr Chouhan said.

But by the time the train reached the station, the woman had already died, he said.

Eyewitnesses said the woman's throat was slit with some sharp-edged object and the accused escaped from the spot before the train arrived at the Sehore railway station.

Mr Chouhan also informed that a preliminary probe revealed that the woman's father is in jail in connection with a case and she was trying to get him out on bail. Her mother had passed away earlier and she was on her way to Bhopal from Indore to meet her brother at the time of the incident.

The police have taken the body out of the train and sent it for a post-mortem. They are further probing the incident.