Wife, Brother-In-Law Arrested For Alleged Murder Of Man In Greater Noida: Police

All five accused have been arrested and further proceedings: Police (Representational)

The brother-in-law and the wife of a Greater Noida resident are among five people arrested for allegedly plotting his murder to gain his property, police said on Monday.

Deepak, 27, belonged to Faleda village in Rabupura area and was found dead near a stream outside the hamlet on July 18, with the police suspecting an insider's role in the act.

The wife of Deepak had approached the police with a complaint after which an FIR under murder was lodged at the Rabupura police station.

He had around 18 bigha land to his name and his parents had died earlier, while his only sibling, a sister, was married to Balbir Singh, 32, in adjoining Bulandshahr district, the police said.

"Deepak and his wife had a troubled relationship and could not have a child also during their four years of marriage. He would often get drunk and beat his wife. She had narrated her ordeal to brother-in-law Balbir and they had also got into a physical relationship," senior police officer, Greater Noida, Vishal Pandey said.

"During probe, Balbir was questioned by the police and he confessed to plotting his brother-in-law's murder by scheming with his wife. He got Deepak drunk on the evening of July 17 during their meeting in Rabupura town and had hired three of his known men to kill Deepak on his way to the village later in the night," Mr Pandey said.

The three men hired by him for the job have been identified as Bulandshahr residents Monu Sharma, Naresh Kumar and Gullu and each were to be paid Rs 1 lakh by Balbir for the work. They were paid Rs 60,000 each in advance, the officer said.

Mr Pandey said all five accused have been arrested and further proceedings were being carried out at the local police station.