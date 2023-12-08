Watchman Refuses To Lend Matchstick, 22-Year-Old Kills Him: Navi Mumbai Cops

A 22-year-old man allegedly killed a watchman at Sanpada in Navi Mumbai in the early hours of Friday for refusing to give a matchstick to him, an official said.

The accused, Mohammad Adil Azamali Sheikh, is a resident of Turbhe Naka, he said.

"When Sheikh was passing by a rickshaw stand on Belapur Road, he asked for a matchstick from the 53-year-old victim Prasad Bhanusingh Khadka, but the latter did not give any. This angered Sheikh. He picked up a big stone and hit it on the victim's head," the police official said, adding that the incident took place around 1.45 am.

The victim died on the spot and his body was later sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, he said.

The accused was arrested and an offence under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302 (murder) was registered against him, he said.