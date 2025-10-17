MNS Workers Beat Salon Owner For Allegedly Abusing Woman Staffer

A salon owner was beaten up by the workers of Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in Navi Mumbai over an accusation that he had abused a woman employee. A video of the assault has gone viral.

The woman employee had been working at the salon in Kamothe for several months but did not receive her salary. After her repeated requests for salary fell on deaf ears, she complained to local MNS workers.

The MNS workers then arrived at the salon and confronted the owner. The video, shot reportedly by one of the attackers, showed a group of men slapping and punching him, and the owner pleading for mercy.

Cops said no formal complaint has been lodged, but the police have taken note of the video and are verifying its authenticity.

MNS workers had lately been involved in several assault cases, especially over alleged insults to the Marathi culture and language by non-locals.

Earlier this week, an MNS worker was seen slapping a woman who had allegedly abused her husband during a minor spat at a railway station in Thane. The woman used derogatory language against Marathi people, party workers alleged.