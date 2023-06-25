Watch: Roads In Haridwar Waterlogged Due To Heavy Rain

"There has been heavy rainfall since morning," said Subdivisional Magistrate.

Parts of Haridwar city got waterlogged owing to heavy rainfall since late night on Saturday. Areas like Jwalapur, Kankhal, Ranipur Maud, Roshanabad in the city have been affected.

Subdivisional Magistrate (SDM) Puran Singh Rana said that the district administration is taking stock of the damage caused by rainfall. Though no casualties have been reported, the district disaster management team has been alerted, he said.

"There has been heavy rainfall since morning. This has led to many parts getting waterlogged. This may be because the drainage system has not been cleaned up. A shop's boundary wall broke. We visited different parts of Haridwar City, and some people's houses were flooded. We will be providing them with gratuitous relief. The district disaster management team has been alerted. The damage is being assessed," the SDM said.

Kulbhushan Bhardwaj, one of the residents whose house got impacted said, "The Ganga river overflowed owing to the rain. The sewerage was blocked which led to waterlogging. Water entered our houses. We had put up matresses at our entrances but could this did not prevent water from entering our houses."

Speaking about the waterlogging, Bharadwaj said, "From 6 am to 10 am all the people were involved in taking out water from theri homes. Now that the water level has come down people are relieved."

Lalita Jain, one of the residents who was impacted owing to the rainfall said, "My daughter is about to get married in Novermber. We had bought things for her marriage. But all of them got wet as water came in to our house. All our mattresses got wet. Water flowed into our fridge and inverter. We have a business in snacks. All our inventory got drenched in water."

Vinod, a taxi driver by profession said,"My car has got stuck under the railway bridge. No one came up to tell me not to drive there. I paid Rs 1,000 to get my car out of the place. Though we live close to the Ganga, it seems that we are getting drowned in this stenched drain water."

Another person complained of not having any barricade in place close to the waterlogged area. "The district authorities have not put up any barricade. They are allowing people to come in, even though they know that the place is waterlogged."

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday that the southwest monsoon is active and has covered the whole of Maharashtra. The monsoon will move forward in the next two days covering other parts as well, the IMD said. According to IMD director, Dr Mrityunjay Mohapatra monsoon arrived in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and parts of Haryana.

