Watch: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Works At His Village Farm

The Chief Minister was on a two-day visit to Satara

A video of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has gone viral where he is seen working in the fields at his village in Satara district.

The Chief Minister was on a two-day visit to Satara where he interacted with the local farmers. Mr Shinde later went to his native village Mahabaleshwar and assessed the crops in his field.

In the video clip, Ekanth Shinde is seen using a wheel hoe at his farm. The Chief Minister has plantations of strawberry and turmeric along with some sandalwood trees.

Just a few weeks ago, the Maharashtra government sent personalised Diwali video messages from Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to over four crore people. This was done using Artificial Intelligence-generated digital mimicry developed by a Delhi-based company.

Eknath Shinde had formed his government in Maharashtra after rebelling against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance led by Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray in June this year. The MVA government, a coalition of Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress, had collapsed as a result of the revolt.

While Eknath Shinde took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis of BJP became his deputy.

Before taking charge as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde was a top leader of the Shiv Sena and served as the Minister of Urban Affairs in the MVA government.