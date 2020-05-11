Watch: Cop Pulls A Stunt From Old Ajay Devgn Movie, Fined Rs 5,000

Madhya Pradesh: The video has been shared hundreds of times on social media.

Two Honda cars are moving lazily on a dusty track. A man wearing police uniform and dark glasses, with a wireless set on his hip, stands on the roofs, one leg on each car. The scene, which appears to be inspired from a 90s action movie, is viral on social media, and has landed a Madhya Pradesh police sub-inspector in trouble.

The policeman, who played the main lead in the viral clip, has been identified as Manoj Yadav.

He performed the stunt on a song from Ajay Devgn's "Singham" movie. However, the act seems to be inspired from an iconic scene in the 1991 movie "Phool Aur Kante". In this scene, Mr Devgn enters his college riding two motorcycles.

The video has been shared hundreds of times on social media.

Sagar Inspector General Anil Sharma has taken the matter seriously, and has ordered Damoh police chief to take appropriate action.

Mr Yadav, who headed a police post, has been relieved of his charge, and has been attached to the police lines.

He has also been fined Rs 5,000 for breaking traffic rules.