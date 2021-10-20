Wanted Criminal Arrested After Encounter In UP: Police

A country-made pistol and several cartridges were recovered from the accused. (File)

A wanted criminal was held after an encounter, the police said on Wednesday.

There are 28 criminal cases, including murder, against Hariom Yadav at police stations in Etah, Kasganj, Firozabad, Farukhabad, Mainpuri and other districts in the state.

A reward of Rs 25,000 was declared by Etah SSP on information leading to his arrest.

On Tuesday evening, he was surrounded by a police team in the Jasrathpur area and arrested after an encounter, Circle officer (CO) Raghvendra Singh Rathore said.

A country-made pistol and several cartridges were recovered from his possession.