3 Children Killed, 2 Injured After Wall Of House Collapses In UP

Superintendent of Police visited the hospital to enquire about the incident. (Representational)

Three children were killed and two others seriously injured today evening after a wall of a kutcha house collapsed on them while they were playing in Amethi, the police said.

The incident took place in Todarpur Majre Jamurwan village, which comes under the jurisdiction of Mohanganj police station.

Vansh, 5, Satyam, 10, and Divyanshi, 7, died on the spot, while two others were seriously injured and they were rushed to Tiloi Hospital, said the police.

District Magistrate Arun Kumar and Superintendent of Police Dinesh Singh visited the hospital to enquire about the incident.

The injured were later referred to a hospital in Rae Bareli for treatment.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Yogendra Singh said proper arrangements have been made for treatment of the injured. He also said the bodies have been sent for postmortem and the examination will be conducted in the night itself.