Violence At Aligarh Muslim University After Student Allegedly Commits Suicide

Students created chaos in Aligarh university and did not allow cops to enter the premises.

A PhD aspirant, who just completed his post-graduation in social work, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan inside a hostel room in Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on Tuesday evening.

After finding about the suicide of student Anas Shamsi, other students created chaos in the hostel and did not allow the police team to enter the premises.

The students alleged that procter team reached the campus very late.

Aligarh superintendent of police (SP) Abhishek was allegedly attacked by angry students when he arrived at the campus to probe the incident. His car was vandalised by students, however, the police officer escaped unhurt.

The police personnel face resistance from the students when they entered the campus. Later, Senior Superintendent of Police Aligarh, Akash Kulhari, entered the university campus.

Car of senior police officer in Aligarh was vandalised by students.

Raising slogans against the police administration, the students asked them to leave the campus.

"The students protested against police and proctorial board. For now, peace is maintained and law and order is in place. The car of SP City was vandalised by pelting stones. A case will be registered against the students present at the spot," Mr Kulhari said.

He said that students have demanded that they want Vice-Chancellor to come forward to speak with them.

On being asked about the reason of suicide, Mr Kulhari said, "The former student of AMU arrived in Aligarh three days ago from Pilibhit. His family is coming here. Will first talk to them and simultaneously register a case and take action."

The student's body has been kept at a mortuary in the Medical College.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)



Helplines:

AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours)

Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours)

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00 am to 10:00 pm)

Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)

