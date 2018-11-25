Villagers Upset Over Vandalised Ambedkar Statue In Ambala

The statue was vandalised on Saturday. (File)

Unidentified people have vandalised a statue of Dr B R Ambedkar in Dadupur village near Barara, the police said today.

The incident took place on Saturday night and came to notice on Sunday morning when a villager reported the matter to police, they said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sudhir Taneja reached the spot and tried to pacify villagers angered by the incident, the officials said.

The DSP assured the villagers that police would nab the accused soon.

A few months back, some other unidentified people had damaged Ambedkar's statue in Kalpi village, also close to Barara.

A case was registered against in the fresh incident, officials added.