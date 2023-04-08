Video: Mob Attacks Madhya Pradesh Police Station, Frees Dacoit From Lock-Up

The incident, which took place around 3 am, was recorded on the CCTV camera placed at the police station.

A mob of more than 50 people forcefully entered a police station in Madya Pradesh's Burhanpur district on Friday and freed three detainees, one of them a dacoit, police officials said. During the rampage, the mob also attacked police officials with sticks.

The incident, which took place around 3 am, was recorded on the CCTV camera placed at the police station. Four personnel were on duty at the time.

Three policemen were injured and are undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

The mob freed dacoit Hema Meghwal, who was carrying a reward of ₹ 32,000, and their two other associates during the rampage at Nepanagar police station. Meghwal was arrested a few days ago, a police official said.

Senior officials including Collector Bhavya Mittal and the superintendent of police reached the spot after being alerted about the attack, the official said.

The police are using CCTV footage to identify the attackers, he said.