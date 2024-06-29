Video: Close Shave For Woman After She Falls Under Moving Train In Ranchi

The video was recorded by a security camera installed at the platform

A 21-year-old woman had a close shave after she slipped under a moving train in Jharkhand on Friday, the police said.

Monika Kumari was trying to board the train bound for Tamil Nadu when she lost her balance and slipped into the gap between the train and the platform.

In the video, bystanders and a Railway Police Force (RPF) official can be seen rushing to rescue the woman after she fell under the train.

Once the train - which was already running at a slow speed - stopped, an RPF official pulled her out with the help of a few people on the platform. Fortunately, the woman did not suffer any serious injuries.

Time and again, with their alertness and courage, railway officials and station constables have saved many people's lives by rescuing them from falling under the train.

