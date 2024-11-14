Victim's U-Turn After Accusing Noida Doctor Of Operating On Wrong Eye

Months after accusing a hospital of medical negligence, parents of a seven-year-old boy have made a U-turn. The father of a seven-year-old boy, who went for surgery on his left eye at a hospital in Greater Noida, claimed that his right eye was operated on. The incident took place at the Anand Spectrum Hospital in Sector Gamma 1 on November 12.

According to the boy's father, Nitin Bhati, they had taken him to the hospital as his left eye was watering often. After examination, the doctor, Anand Verma, allegedly told them that there was a plastic-like object in his eye, which could be cured by an operation.

The operation cost Rs 45,000, officials said.

The father claimed that upon reaching home, the boy's mother noticed that the operation was done on the wrong eye. Following this, his parents confronted the doctor, but he and his staff misbehaved with them, the police said. The family created a ruckus at the hospital and filed a complaint with the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Gautam Buddha Nagar. The boy's father, in his complaint, has demanded the cancellation of the doctor's license and also urged to seal the hospital.

Months later, the family has made a U-turn and redacted their complaint.