UP Jail Employees To Wear Body Cameras While On Duty

The President has sanctioned an amount of 80 lakhs for UP's jails under this scheme, informed Office of Director General, UP Prisons.

UP Jail Employees To Wear Body Cameras While On Duty

It is believed that these cameras will be helpful in detecting violent criminal acts. (Representational)

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh):

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday sanctioned a pilot project under which jail employees will wear body cameras in four states--Rajasthan, Telangana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh (UP).

The President has sanctioned an amount of 80 lakhs for UP's jails under this scheme, informed Office of Director General, UP Prisons.

In order to maintain the privacy of the detainees and staff, the jail superintendents will ensure the confidentiality of the recorded data.

It is believed that these cameras will be helpful in detecting violent criminal acts, drug addiction, suicide, and prison security-related problems.

A control room for camera operation, monitoring, recording, storage will be established in the respective jails and a senior officer of the prison will be made in-charge of this control room. 

Comments
Ram Nath KovindUPUP jail employees

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india