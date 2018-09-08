No Roads, Pregnant Woman Carried On Cot To Hospital In UP's Etawah

The pregnant woman had to be carried as medical facilities could not reach her due to bad roads.

A pregnant woman was carried on a cot by her family members to a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district as there was no road connectivity in their village in Biharipura.

About 100 families live here with around 600 people. There is no connectivity to the village and no one has ever made a road here since independence, a villager told news agency ANI.

"We have no schools or hospital a well. If anyone falls ill or requires medical assistance, we have to carry the person on a cot to the hospital. There are no facilities at all," the villager said.

A school-going child from the village also said that they will have to travel about three kilometres on muddy roads to reach school.

When asked about the absence of basic facilities in the village, Jeetendra Kushwaha, Additional District Magistrate of Etawah said, "Matter has come to my notice and I have informed the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) about it. He is sending a team. Problems will be solved at the earliest."

On September 4, a pregnant woman from Masaka village in Hyderabad's Vijayanagaram district delivered a child while she was on the way to the hospital. The woman had to be carried on a make-shift cloth stretcher by her relatives through a forest for four kilometres due to lack of road connectivity.