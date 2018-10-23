Constable Consumes Poison After Being Denied Leaves To See Ailing Mother

The constable was admitted to a government hospital and then went home town on a 20-day leave. (File)

A constable posted at Mardan Naka police outpost in Banda allegedly consumed poison over denial of leave to visit his ailing mother, police said today.

Arun Kumar Verma (28) consumed some poisonous substance on Sunday night as he was depressed over not being allowed to go home, Sub Inspector Ajay Kumar Singh, in-charge of the police outpost, said.

Mr Verma was admitted to a government hospital. Thereafter, he left for his home town Mauranipur in Jhansi on 20 day-leave, Mr Singh said.

The sub-inspector said the constable had applied for leave, but his request was rejected due to the four-day Dussehra festival.

Mr Verma had asked for leave to visit his ailing mother and was in acute depression since he was not allowed to go, his colleagues said on condition of anonymity.

Rahul Srivastava of the district hospital who attended on the constable said he had consumed liquid mosquito repellent and was discharged on Sunday from where he left for his home.