US Citizen Arrested In Darjeeling For Entering India Without Visa

The US citizen was arrested for arriving in India without a visa at Indo-Nepal border in Darjeeling(FILE)

An American citizen was arrested for arriving in India without a visa at the Indo-Nepal border in West Bengal's Darjeeling district, the Sashastra Seema Bal said on Saturday.

An Indian accompanying the US citizen was also arrested from the Panitanki area in West Bengal on Friday by the SSB soldiers.

Samson Rana, 25, a resident of South Dakota in US and the local man Kiran Lama were arrested by the SSB's Border Interaction Team.

Lama is a resident of Sukna in Darjeeling.

"The US citizen was found to have entered India without a visa. Passport and other documents of the US national and the Indian person, who was accompanying the former, were seized," an officer said.

Both of them were later handed over to Khoribari Police Station, he added.