UP Woman, Allegedly Raped By 3 Men, Commits Suicide Over Police Inaction

A 24-year-old gang rape victim allegedly committed suicide in a village under Dataganj police station in the district blaming police for not registering her complaint, officials said Monday.

SHO of Dataganj police station Amrit Lal has been suspended on charges of dereliction of duty, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Tripathi said since the woman was reportedly raped in Secunderabad in Telangana, the case could not be lodged in UP.

But the woman insisted that the case be lodged in Dataganj police station as she lived in that area and allegedly hanged herself, leaving behind a suicide note blaming the police for not entertaining her demand, he said.

The Senior Superintendent of Police said the woman was advised by the local police to file a complaint in Secunderabad as the crime was committed there.

In her suicide note, the woman stated that she was married two years ago, but was living with her parents as her health deteriorated. Last month, she met a relative at a bus stand here who along with two others forcibly took her to Secunderabad, where she was confined to a house and raped, police added.