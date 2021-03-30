UP Woman Allegedly Kills 3-Year-Old Son After Fight With Husband On Holi

The accused stabbed her 3-year-old son and tried to commit suicide, police said. (Representational)

Angry with her husband for refusing to take her to her parent's home on Holi, a woman allegedly stabbed her three-year-old son to death and attempted suicide at a village, police said on Tuesday.

Kesh Kumari, a resident of Pure Baijnath village under the Antu police station area, had a confrontation with her husband Rakesh after he refused to take her to her parent's home on Holi, Additional Superintendent of Police (East) Surendra Dwivedi said.

Early on Monday morning, she stabbed her three-year-old son and tried to commit suicide by cutting her throat with a knife while Rakesh was sleeping in other part of their under-construction home, the police officer said.

Hearing the child's scream, their neighbours reached the spot and found him dead while the woman was in a serious condition.

Surendra Dwivedi said the family buried the child on Monday without informing the police. On getting information, police recovered the body and sent it for a post-mortem examination.

A case has been registered and further action is being taken, the ASP added.