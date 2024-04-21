UP Teen Killed By Friend Over Monetary Dispute: Cops

The body has been sent for post-mortem (Representational)

The body of a 14-year-old boy was recovered from a forest near Piparpur on Saturday with police suspecting that he was killed by a friend over a monetary dispute.

The victim's 15-year-old friend has been detained on the suspicion of killing Prakhar Gupta following a dispute between them over a monetary transaction related to the sale of a mobile phone, a police official said.

The victim's mother had complained to the police that her son, Prakhar Gupta, went missing on April 18.

A case was registered at the Ramganj police station on the mother's complaint, Amethi's Superintendent of Police (SP) Anoop Kumar Singh said.

The police officer said that Prakhar's body was recovered based on the information provided by the accused. The body has been sent for post-mortem, he added.

