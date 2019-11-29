UP Teen, Kidnapped From Ballia District, Allegedly Raped By 5 Men

The girl has been sent for medical examination, police said. (Representational)

A 15-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly abducted and raped by five people for over a month in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, police said on Friday.

The girl was abducted on October 16 and taken to Panipat in Haryana and allegedly raped, ASP Sanjay Yadav said.

The victim managed to escape and returned home on November 21. She narrated her ordeal to her family members after which her uncle lodged an FIR against five persons.

Out of the five, one of the accused, who hailed from the victim's village under Maniyar police station area, has been arrested, the ASP said.

The girl has been sent for medical examination, he added.