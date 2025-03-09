Billiard Ball Forced Into Her Mouth, Florida Teen Killed By Man She Met Online, His Partner

A 16-year-old girl in Florida was allegedly kidnapped, tortured, and murdered by a man whom she met online and his partner. Authorities have arrested 35-year-old Steven Gress and his partner, 37-year-old Michelle Brandes, in connection with the brutal killing of Miranda Corsette.

Ms Corsette, who lived with her grandmother in Gulfport, was reported missing on February 24, ABC News reported. Investigators later found that she had been lured through a dating app by Gress. Their first in-person meeting occurred on February 14. After spending the day at his home - a duplex on 27th Avenue North in St. Petersburg - Ms Corsette returned to her grandmother's house.

She went back to Gress' residence the next day and remained there.

For nearly a week, Ms Corsette stayed with Gress and Brandes until tensions erupted on February 20. The couple allegedly accused her of stealing a ring, which led to a violent confrontation.

Authorities say Ms Corsette was held against her will for more than seven days, during which she was subjected to brutal torture. According to an arrest affidavit made public on Saturday, Gress and Brandes repeatedly beat her and ultimately suffocated her by forcing a billiard ball into her mouth and wrapping her face with plastic.

Investigators believe Ms Corsette was killed sometime between February 20 and February 24, NBC News reported.

After the murder, Gress allegedly transported Ms Corsette's body to a home on Mallory Drive in Largo. Detectives later found evidence indicating her body was dismembered there. Gress and Brandes then allegedly drove the remains to Ruskin in Hillsborough County, dumping them in a dumpster at 2893 14th Ave, SE.

On March 6, nearly two weeks after the 16-year-old was reported missing, a witness contacted police with critical information about a possible kidnapping and homicide. St Petersburg police launched an immediate investigation, tracing Ms Corsette's movements and the suspects' activities.

At the time of the witness report, Ms Gress was already behind bars on unrelated charges. He had been arrested on March 5 for aggravated assault after allegedly pointing a harpoon at Brandes. He was also facing charges of drug possession, resisting arrest, and possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, Tampa Bay Times.

Following the murder investigation, Gress was officially charged with Ms Corsette's kidnapping and first-degree murder. Police were actively searching for Brandes when she surrendered to authorities on Saturday morning. She is now facing the same charges as Gress - first-degree murder and kidnapping. Authorities say the investigation remains active, and additional charges may follow.

The police are working to recover the body, which is now believed to be in a landfill.

Steven Gress is currently held without bail at the Pinellas County Jail. A public defender has been appointed to represent him, and he has entered a not guilty plea. Court details regarding Michelle Brandes are yet to be released.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact St Petersburg Police.