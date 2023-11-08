UP Teen Gang-Raped, Impregnated, 1 Arrested: Cops

Efforts are on to identify and nab the other three accused, said police (Representational)

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by four men and impregnated in Izzatnagar area here, police said on Tuesday.

One of the accused, Shishupal (23) who is deaf and mute, was arrested and sent to jail today, they said.

According to the minor's statement, Shishupal repeatedly raped her while the other men took turns, Circle officer (city) Anita Chauhan.

During the medical examination of the victim, the medical officer found out that the girl was 31 weeks pregnant, she said.

Izzatnagar SHO Raghvendra Pratap Singh said on the complaint lodged by the girl's family on Monday, a case was registered against Shishupal and three unknown men under sections 376DA (punishment for gang-rape on woman under 16 years) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC and the POCSO Act.

Efforts are on to identify and nab the other three accused, he said.

