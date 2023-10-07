UP Man Sentenced To 20 Years Of Jail For Raping Teen

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 27,000 on the man. (Representational)

A court here on Saturday sentenced a 36-year-old man to twenty years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a fourteen-year-old girl last year.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge (POCSO) Madhu Dogra convicted the accused Suresh Bind in the case and imposed a fine of Rs 27,000 on him, Special Public Prosecutor (POCSO) Ashwini Kumar Mishra said. The court has ordered that the fine recovered from Bind be given to the victim, Mishra said.

Sharing details of the incident, Bhadohi SP Meenakshi Katyayan said the incident took place in June 2022 in a village under the Durgaganj police station here where Bind barged into the house of the minor and raped her.

After registering an FIR under relevant sections against Bind in the rape case, the police completed the investigation and filed the charge sheet in the court, the SP said.

