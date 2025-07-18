Advertisement
UP Man Kills Stepmother Over Property Dispute, Arrested

The incident took place on Thursday night and dead has been identified as Raziya.

The body of the dead has been sent for postmortem. (Representational)
  • A 50-year-old woman named Raziya was allegedly killed by her stepson Alam in Nayagaon village
  • The incident occurred on Thursday night following a property dispute between Alam and Raziya
  • Alam allegedly used a sharp-edged weapon to kill his stepmother after an argument
Muzaffarnagar:

A 50-year-old woman was allegedly hacked to death by her stepson over a property dispute at Nayagaon village here, a police official said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday night and dead has been identified as Raziya. The accused Alam had an argument with his stepmother following which he allegedly killed her with a spade.

The body of the dead has been sent for postmortem, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar on Friday told reporters that police have registered a case against Alam under various sections of the BNS on a complaint by the woman's husband and have arrested him. The sharp-edged weapon used in the crime was also recovered from him. During interrogation he confessed to his crime.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

