"Must Be Punished": Family Of Accused UP Woman, Lover Who Killed Husband

In a significant development in the Auriaya murder case, the brother of the woman involved in the killings has spoken out, demanding justice for the victim. The brother emphasized that the accused of the crime should be punished, regardless of her relationship to the family.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "...Those who are the culprit should be punished. If my sister is involved, then she should be punished too...Our family is not involved in this..."

Meanwhile, the sister of the man involved in the Auraiya murder case has also demanded justice for the victim, stating if her brother is found guilty, he should face the consequences.

"If my brother is involved in this, then arrest him...He should be sent to jail..." she told ANI.

On Monday, the Uttar Police said that a man was killed by contract killers hired by his wife and her lover in Auraiya district.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Auraiya Abhijeet R Shankar, the police received information about an injured person on March 19. The police immediately reached the spot and rushed the injured person, who was identified as Dilip Yadav, to the hospital.

The victim succumbed to his injuries, after which the police registered a murder case against an unknown person.

The police began investigating the matter. They identified one person from the cameras installed near Ramj Nagar and deployed teams to look after him. He was arrested on Monday along with his aide. It was found that the aide, Anurag Yadav, was in a relationship with Dilip's wife, Pragati, for the past four years, the Auraiya SP informed.

The police revealed that Anurag planned the whole murder on the instructions of Pragati and had a deal worth Rs 2 lakh for committing the murder. Search for other people involved in the crime is underway.

"As part of the cameras installed in Operation Trinetra, we identified one person, Ramji Nagar. We deployed teams to look for him and today he and his aide have been arrested. We also found that another aide of the two arrested people, Anurag Yadav, was in a relationship with dead Dilip Yadav's wife, Pragati Yadav, for the last four years. It was also found that Anurag Yadav planned the whole murder on instructions of Pragati Yadav... Anurag had a deal with Ramji Nagar at a cost of Rs 2 lakhs... We are looking for others involved in the conspiracy...", Shankar said.

