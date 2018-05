A man chopped off his wife's nose when she allegedly stopped him from drinking alcohol in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur. The incident happened in Bahadurpur village, the police said today.The incident took place last evening when 35-year-old Sangita had a fight with her husband over his drinking habit. After a heated exchange, an infuriated Rajesh Kumar chopped off his wife's nose, the police said.Sangita was taken to a hospital later, where her condition is said to be stable. An investigation is under way and a police case or FIR has been registered against Rajesh Kumar, the police added.More details are awaited.