Man Chops Off Woman's Nose After Her Children Pluck Flowers From His Garden

A middle-aged man chopped off the nose of an Anganwadi worker in a fit of rage after her children plucked flowers from his garden, the police said in Karnataka's Belagavi today.

According to police, the incident occurred on Tuesday at Basurte village in Belagavi district.

The accused, Kalyani More, picked up a fight with the worker Sugandha More, 50, and chopped off her nose in a fit of rage after her children had plucked flowers from his garden.

A profusely bleeding Sugandha was admitted to a hospital where her condition is said to be critical.

Police have launched a manhunt for the accused who is on the run.

More details awaited.



