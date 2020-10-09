UP Man Beheads Wife After Argument, Carries Her Head To The Police Station

Police have arrested Chinnar Yadav and recovered the weapon he used for the murder (Representational)

In a horrifying incident this morning, a man in Uttar Pradesh's Banda decapitated his wife suspecting infidelity and walked with her severed head to the police station where he surrendered.

According to the police, the accused - Chinnar Yadav had a quarrel with his wife Vimla (35) at around 7:30 am this morning in their home in Netanagar locality in UP's Banda district.

"In a fit of rage, Chinnar Yadav cut his wife's head off with a sharp weapon, following which he carried her severed head to the Baberu Police Station where he surrendered," Superintendent of Police, Mahendra Pratap Singh Chauhan said.

"A video of the accused walking to the police station with his wife's head surfaced on social media," police said.

Police have arrested Chinnar Yadav and recovered the weapon he used for the murder. The woman's body has been sent for a forensic test, the police said.



