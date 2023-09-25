UP Land Mafia's Property Worth Rs 1 Billion Seized

The property includes land, houses, and other assets. (Representational)

Unnao district administration took major action on Sunday to tighten its grip on the land mafia and attached movable and immovable property worth more than one billion rupees of accused Dr Naseem Ahmed.

The action was taken on the orders of the District Magistrate (DM) of Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, and the announcement was made by playing 'dhol' in the presence of Unnao Sadar Tehsildar, CO City, and revenue personnel.

Ashutosh Kumar, CO City, Unnao said "The accused, Naseem Ahmed, is a resident of Akhalok Nagar in the Jajmau police station area of Gangaghat Kotwali of Unnao. He is accused of illegally forming a gang for financial and material gains, and of gaining financial benefits by occupying the land of poor farmers in Katri Piparkheda and surrounding areas of Gangaghat area, plotting it, and selling it illegally."

"Ahmed has been buying and selling land in the name of his brother, nephew, and other family members. A total of eight cases are registered against him in Gangaghat Kotwali and Sadar Kotwali, in which two cases are for death threats, and other cases are for buying and selling land by preparing fake documents. Goonda Act proceedings were also initiated against him in 2022, and he was sealed for six months," said Ashutosh Kumar, CO City, Unnao

On Sunday, on the instructions of the district administration, property worth Rs 1 billion 22 crore 65 lakh 26 thousand lying at various places in Katri Peepar Kheda was seized against Ahmed. The property includes land, houses, and other assets.

Further information is awaited.

