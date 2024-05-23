UP Judge's Family Sues Neighbour, 12 Others Over Pet Dog's Disappearance

The neighbour and his aides barged in and reportedly went away with the dog. (Representational)

The family of a judge in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly has filed a police complaint against their neighbour and 12 others over their dog's disappearance.

Accusing one Dumpy Ahmed of threatening his wife, verbally abusing his daughters, and even manhandling them, the judge slapped charges for bad behaviour, intimidation, and bullying.

According to reports, on May 16, Dumpy Ahmed went to the judge's house, complaining that the four-month-old dog had bitten his wife.

Threatening to teach the pooch a lesson, he tried to get hold of it. The judge's daughters joined their mother in trying to protect the dog, but in vain.

Dumpy Ahmed then summoned a dozen of his associates and threatened the judge's family of 'dire consequences' if they did not get out of his way.

Dumpy Ahmed and his aides, thereafter, reportedly went away with the dog.

On learning about the incident, the judge, posted in Lucknow, called Dumpy Ahmed and reached out to him over WhatsApp.

Dumpy Ahmed abused and threatened the judge as well, reports said.

That is when a police complaint was filed at the Izzatnagar police station.

The police combed through CCTV footage but the dog has not been found yet.



