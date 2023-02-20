UP Government School Student Dies By Suicide In Hostel Room

Police said an unbiased probe will be conducted. (Representational)

A Class 8 student allegedly died by suicide in his hostel room of a government residential school in Uttar Pradesh's Basti, the police said on Monday.

Officials said that the boy was found hanging inside his hostel room on Saturday. He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Following this, the police was informed and the body was sent for post-mortem examination, they said.

According to PK Tripathi, Joint Director (Education), the boy went home on December 23, 2022 and was supposed to return on January 10, 2023. But he returned on February 13, 2023.

"An unbiased probe will be conducted. Currently, the police are collecting all evidence including CCTV footage," added Mr Tripathi.

Further investigation is underway.

Helplines Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health 9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com TISS iCall 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm) (If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)