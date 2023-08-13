UP Court Sentences 5 To Life In Jail For Manufacturing Fake Ghee In 2009

Bareilly Court on Saturday sentenced life term to five accused in desi ghee adulteration case. It also imposed a fine of fifty thousand on each.

The court of Additional District Judge Arvind Kumar awarded life imprisonment to five accused for manufacturing adulterated desi ghee. The court also slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 on each of the five accused. It is considered to be the highest-ever punishment against adulteration in the country so far.

The case was registered in 2009 and its decision came after 14 years.

Tejpal Singh Raghav, the public prosecutor, said, "The hearing was going on in the court for the past 14 years. During the trial of the case, eight witnesses were produced before the court."

The process of making adulterated desi ghee was operating inside a basement in the city.

Four people from Bulandshahr and one from Bareilly were involved in this business of adulteration.

In the case, the police recovered about 26 kg of fake desi ghee, refined oil and Vanaspati ghee.

TCA substance was said to be mixed with ghee and other products.

During the hearing, public prosecutor Tejpal Singh Raghav told that that the court of Additional District Judge, Arvind Kumar has sentenced 5 accused to life imprisonment, while two people have been acquitted.

