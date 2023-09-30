UP Teen Strangled To Death After Dispute Over Rs 30 Escalated

The class 11 student was allegedly killed by the accused.

A 17-year-old was allegedly strangled to death in a village here after a dispute over Rs 30 with three men escalated, police said on Saturday.

The class 11 student was allegedly killed by the accused on Friday night in Baraut Police Station area, they said.

The deceased was identified as Hrithik, a student of KHR Inter College in the village, police said.

Baraut Station House Officer (SHO) Devesh Kumar Singh told PTI that preliminary investigation into the alleged murder revealed a dispute over Rs 30.

According to the complaint filed by family members, Hrithik had a dispute with three men of the same village regarding a transaction of Rs 30 and the dispute escalated to a point where the accused strangled Hrithik to death. The incident happened around 9 pm on Friday, police said.

The SHO said that family members have said that all three accused knew Hrithik and added that there were no injury marks on his body.

Police said the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. An FIR has been registered in the matter and further investigation is underway, they said.

