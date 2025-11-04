UP Teen Posts Reel Against Hindu Gods To 'Increase Followers', Parents Jailed

A minor girl was sent to a detention home and her parents were arrested after she posted a reel making derogatory remarks against Hindu Gods on Instagram in a bid to "increase followers".

The nearly one-minute video was posted on October 27, in which she can be seen making remarks against Hindu deities. The clip quickly went viral, with many users objecting to it and urging the police to take cognisance. Many Hindu organisations carried out protests against the girl and her family, and filed a complaint against them.

Based on the complaint, the police sent the girl to a detention home and arrested her parents as they were aware of the video but concealed it. Additionally, a case has also been filed against another man who is currently on the run.

"The minor girl made remarks against Hindu Gods. Her parents knew about this, and some other people were also involved. The girl wanted to increase viewers and followers on social media. We have arrested her parents. I urge people not to make the video viral. We will take strict action against those who share the video," the police said.

A video of the teenager confessing to the police and apologising for her actions has also surfaced.

"I made a mistake by making the video. I apologise. I will never make such a mistake again. I request people not to make the video viral," she said.