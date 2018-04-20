UK Extends 24-Hour Super Priority Visa Service To Pune, Bengaluru

The extension of this service aims to support the UK-India Technology Partnership.

UK visas and immigration services on Thursday announced an extension of Super Priority Visa service to Pune and Bengaluru. The decision will help Indians get a visa decision in 24 hours or less.

It will act as an optional service for citizens in India who need to travel to UK on an urgent basis.

The Super Priority Visa service applications are assessed to exactly the same high standard as all other applications but are handled by UK Visas and Immigration at the highest priority, an official British High Commission release said.

"With dedicated staff members, processing cases at the front of the queue and an express courier service ensuring quick return to the customer. This means that the 24-hour turnaround is achievable and secure," the release added.





Other than Pune and Bengaluru, this specialized visa service would be available in Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai.

"I am pleased that the Super Priority Visa service is being extended to even more Indian cities, giving many more UK visa customers the opportunity to receive a visa decision in 24 hours or less if needed," said Immigration Minister Caroline Nokes, adding that that India is the "first country in the world to receive this service in 2013."

The British High Commission also said that extension of this service aims to support the UK-India Technology Partnership, which will include establishing 'tech clusters' in these strategically important cities.



The extension of these services is part of a wider package of measures from UK Visas and Immigration as it seeks to bring about a marked improvement of its visa service, including digital technology and additional optional services for customers.

(With Inputs From ANI)



