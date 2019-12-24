Truck Carrying Abandoned India Post Aircraft Gets Stuck Under Bridge In Bengal

The India Post aircraft was stuck in the middle of the road in Durgapur in Paschim Bardhaman district.

An India Post aircraft was stuck under a bridge in West Bengal's Durgapur.

Durgapur:

A truck carrying an abandoned India Post aircraft was stuck under a bridge in West Bengal's Durgapur on Tuesday.

The incident took place on National Highway-2 in the city. The aircraft was stuck in the middle of the road in Durgapur in Paschim Bardhaman district.

"The truck has been stuck here since last night. The officials of India post have reached and talks are underway in the police station," said a local present at the spot.

More details are awaited.

