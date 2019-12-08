Tripura Teen Allegedly Set On Fire By Fiance Over Dowry Demand: Cops

The 17-year-old was admitted to the hospital with 90 per cent burns, could not survive.

A 17-year old girl was allegedly set on fire and killed by her fiance and his mother in South Tripura district, after her parents failed to cough up a dowry of Rs 50,000, a police officer said on Sunday.

The teenager, who suffered 90 per cent burns, was early on Saturday admitted to GP Pant Hospital in Agartala, where she died of injuries, he said.

Ajoy Rudra Pal, 21, and his mother, Minati, were arrested, based on a complaint filed by the girl's family with Santirbazar police station in South Tripura, Officer-in-charge Narayan Chandra Saha said.

They would be produced before a local court in district headquarters Belonia, he said.

Explaining the sequence of events, Mr Saha said, "Ajoy Rudra Pal eloped with the teen, a resident of Khowai district, on October 28 and had sought to formalise their marriage on December 11."

"His mother, however, met the girl's parents on December 6 and allegedly demanded Rs 50,000 from them. The teen's parents could cough up only Rs 15,000, citing their poor financial condition."

Hours later, the 17-year-old was admitted to the hospital with 90 per cent burns, the officer said. Ajoy Rudra Pal Pal, on his part, said the girl committed suicide, a claim refuted by her family.

"I was in the other room, when I heard her screaming. I along with other villagers rescued her and rushed her to the hospital," Ajoy Rudra Pal, a daily wager, told reporters before being taken away by police.

Sabita Choudhury, the teen's mother, said Ajoy Rudra Pal mother had sought Rs 50,000.

"She was just 17-year-old, my elder daughter... She fled with Ajoy to his house, following which we decided that their marriage be solemnised. Ajoy Rudra Pal's mother sought Rs 50000, but we could gather only Rs 15,000. That night itself, I wanted to talk to my daughter, but Ajoy Rudra Pal did not allow her."

"The next thing we know is that she has been admitted to a hospital with burn injuries," the teen's mother said. Condemning the incident, Papia Datta, the president of BJP Mahila Morcha (women's wing) demanded "exemplary punishment for the culprits".

"We condemn this heinous crime and seek exemplary punishment. Our party is holding campaigns across the state to create awareness on crimes against women," she added.