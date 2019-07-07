Traffic Cop Suspended After Caught On Video Allegedly Accepting Bribe

A departmental inquiry against the traffic cop has also been ordered. (Representational)

In the second such incident, authorities on Sunday suspended a traffic policeman and ordered a departmental inquiry against him after he was reportedly caught in a video accepting bribe from a person on Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Jammu, officials said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (traffic) Jammu city, ordered the action after receiving a video purportedly showing the selection grade constable Bashir Ahmad, posted at Nagrota post, allegedly taking bribe from an unknown person.

"The act of the official is highly objectionable and amounts to misconduct, indiscipline and misuse of official position... such an act has tarnished the image of police in general and traffic police in particular," the officer said in his order.

The SSP also ordered a departmental inquiry against the incharge of the post, inspector Jalal Din Fani for his alleged failure to control the subordinate staff deployed with him which tantamounts to lack of supervision as well as carelessness and dereliction towards his legitimate duties.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, traffic (city north) was directed to conduct the inquiry and submit his findings within week's time, the order read.

On Saturday, Special Police Officer Sanjay Sharma was disengaged from service, while his senior selection grade constable Chattar Singh was placed under suspension after a bribe video went viral on the social media in Jammu.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability