Three Arrested With Arms At Agartala Railway Station

Cities | | Updated: May 30, 2019 04:53 IST
All of them have been handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP). (Representational)


Agartala: 

Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Wednesday arrested three people, including a tribal woman at Agartala Railway Station and seized five pistols and six magazines from their possession.

"On the basis of specific information, the RPF personnel arrested a tribal woman from the Agartala bound Deoghar Express along with five pistols, six loaded magazines, some Indian currencies, two mobile sets and an ATM card," said Assistant Commandant of RPF Abhay Kumar Singh.

He said that the woman who had boarded the train from Lunbding was carrying the arms and ammunition and was supposed to hand them over to two tribal youths at Agartala Railway Station.

Those arrested have been identified as Larence Debbarma, Binod Debbarma and Soilo Rani Chakma.

All of them have been handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP).



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

