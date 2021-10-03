Three Arrested With 73 Silver Bricks Worth Rs 35 Lakh In Jharkhand

Further investigations are underway. (Representational)

Three people were arrested with 73 silver bricks in Jharkhand's Giridih district, police said today.

Acting on a tip-off, the silver bricks, weighing 75 kg, were seized from a car on Giridih-Dumri Main Road in the Muffasil police station area, they said.

The bricks are estimated to be worth Rs 35 lakh, senior police official Anil Kumar Singh said.

The suspected mastermind, Rajesh Gupta, managed to hoodwink the police and escape. Three of his accomplices, identified as Arvind Kumar Pandey, Govind Soni and Brahmadev Prasad, were arrested, the officer said.

Further investigations are underway, he said.